Greece: Warning shots fired at Turkish fishing boat
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say a coast guard vessel fired warning shots at a Turkish fishing boat during a confrontation in Greek waters near the eastern Aegean Sea island of Chios. The shipping ministry said Wednesday the Turkish vessel refused to leave Greek waters and had attempted to ram a Greek patrol boat before the shots were fired. No one was injured in the incident that occurred amid renewed tension between Greece and Turkey over a long-standing dispute over sea boundaries.