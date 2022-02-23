Gambia urges UN court to continue Rohingya genocide case

By MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Lawyers for Gambia are urging the United Nations’ top court to throw out Myanmar’s preliminary objections that seek to end a case accusing the Southeast Asian nation of genocide against the country’s Rohingya minority. Gambia’s Attorney General Dawda Jallow told judges at the International Court of Justice on Wednesday that they must “reject Myanmar’s meritless preliminary objections” and look at the facts of the case. Lawyer Paul S. Reichler said the military takeover of power in Myanmar last year made the case all the more important as the country’s new rulers are alleged to be behind the atrocities committed against the Rohingya. Reichler says if the U.N. does not try the case, Myanmar’s new rules “will be accountable to no one.”