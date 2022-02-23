Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 5:26 PM

Florida TV chef charged in Jan. 6 attack on US Capitol

KION

WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials say a gluten-free TV chef has been arrested in Florida on charges related to storming the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection. Court records show Carol Kicinski, who presents monthly episodes on the nationally syndicated “Daytime” show, was arrested Wednesday. Jon Heneghan, who lives with Kicinski at a Dunedin home, was also arrested. They were charged with four federal offenses that include entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds. According to the criminal complaint, FBI agents connected GPS data from a mobile device to Kicinski and Heneghan and later compared surveillance video from the Capitol to driver’s license and social media images of the pair.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content