Florida surgeon general confirmed despite controversy

By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE

Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo has been officially confirmed to his position. Senate Republicans on Wednesday approved the nomination of the state’s top doctor over criticism that his opposition to coronavirus mandates is too aligned to the politics of Gov. Ron DeSantis. Ladapo, who was appointed by DeSantis in September, has drawn intense scrutiny over his shared resistance with the governor against COVID-19 mandates for vaccines and masks and other health policies endorsed by the federal government. His confirmation capped a legislative process that had Ladapo appear before two Senate committees for hearings that grew contentious when Democrats accused him of dodging questions and not doing enough to promote vaccines.