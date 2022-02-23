Energy agency: Methane emissions higher than countries claim

PARIS (AP) — The International Energy Agency says emissions of planet-warming methane from oil, gas and coal production are significantly higher than governments claims. The Paris-based agency said Wednesday that its analysis shows emissions are 70% higher than the official figure provided by governments worldwide. It says that if all leaks were plugged, the methane captured would be enough to supply all of Europe’s power sector. The agency added that the findings underline “the urgent need for enhanced monitoring efforts and stronger policy action to drive down emissions of the potent greenhouse gas.” Experts say methane is responsible for almost a third of the temperature increase that’s occurred since the start of the industrial revolution.