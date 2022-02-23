Dubai’s new Museum of the Future envisions a healthy planet

By AYA BATRAWY

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai has unveiled an architecturally stunning building housing the new Museum of the Future. The seven-story stainless steel structure opens to the public on Friday. The museum envisions a dreamlike world powered by solar energy and the Gulf Arab state’s frenetic quest to develop. The torus-shaped building is a design marvel and enveloped in Arabic calligraphy. The Museum of the Future envisions what the world could look in 50 years. It beckons visitors to experience a future with flying taxis, windfarms and a world powered by a massive structure orbiting space that harnesses the sun’s energy and beams it to nodes on the Earth.