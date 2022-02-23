Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 2:40 AM

China’s investigation confirms chained woman was trafficked

KION

By HUIZHONG WU
Associated Press

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Chinese authorities have detained six people and fired eight lower-level Communist Party officials in a provincial-level investigation. The case involves a trafficked woman and caused national outrage and frustration in China. Last month, a video circulated of a woman who was chained to a small shed. The video, filmed by a blogger who was trying to solicit donations for poor rural families, immediately drew questions and concerns. The investigation confirmed the woman had been trafficked multiple times. Seventeen lower-level officials have been punished for various reasons as part of an internal Party investigation, including issuing false information and failing to protect the public’s rights. 

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content