Boy’s body found in freezer; boyfriend of mother arrested

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A note that a Las Vegas schoolgirl gave her teacher saying her mother was being held captive and thought the girl’s brother was dead led to the discovery of the boy’s body in a garage freezer and the arrest of the mother’s boyfriend on murder and kidnapping charges. Brandon Toseland remained jailed Wednesday after Las Vegas police say the woman told detectives she hadn’t seen her 4-year-old son since Dec. 11. A lawyer speaking for the woman tells The Associated Press she was locked in rooms, bound or handcuffed and never had a chance to take her 7-year-old daughter and run. Toseland is due in court Thursday on the murder charge. It’s not clear if he has a lawyer.