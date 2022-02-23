AP sources: Yemen’s Houthis seize another US Embassy staffer

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER and SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Houthi rebels in Yemen are continuing to detain staffers of the former U.S. Embassy in that country. That’s according to accounts this week from Yemeni officials, a rights advocate and family members of the detainees. Houthi rebels are an Iran-aligned group that seized control of Yemen’s capital in 2014, as war fractured the country. The U.S. shut down its embassy there the next year. Houthis seized dozens of former embassy staffers in October. The rebels released most of the embassy staffers, but at least 11 remain in Houthi detention. That includes a former embassy press officer, detained last week.