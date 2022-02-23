Amazon union organizer, 2 others arrested at NYC facility

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say a former Amazon employee leading a push to unionize one of the online retailer’s warehouses has been arrested. Authorities say Christian Smalls faces charges of trespass, resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration. Workers at Amazon’s Staten Island facility are getting ready for a vote in late March on whether to unionize. Police said Smalls refused to leave and was taken into custody; two other Amazon workers who police said tried to interfere were also taken into custody. A lawyer for the group leading the unionization push said Smalls was merely dropping off food for workers. Amazon says Smalls has “repeatedly trespassed despite multiple warnings.”