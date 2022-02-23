Abortion ruling eliminates hurdles for Colombian women

By ASTRID SUAREZ

Associated Press

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia’s Constitutional Court has ruled that women can get abortions until the 24th week of pregnancy without any permits from lawyers or doctors. That removes almost insurmountable hurdles for getting the procedure legally. Previously abortions were allowed only if women had letters from doctors proving their health was in danger, in cases of rape or an inviable fetus. Hundreds of women have been punished for abortions. The court said the decision to give birth is “a very personal, individual and untransferable matter.” With Monday’s ruling, Colombia joins several other Latin American countries in facilitating access to abortion even as some nations still ban the procedure altogether.