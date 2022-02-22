US military responding to helicopter crash in Hawaii

By AUDREY McAVOY

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. military says it’s responding to the crash of a contractor’s helicopter on the island of Kauai in Hawaii. The Pacific Missile Range Facility says the aircraft crashed on the north side of the installation shortly after 10 a.m. It says information on casualties will be released when available. It says the helicopter was flying in support of a training operation. A Kauai County spokesperson says county police and firefighters responded and are assisting the military. The Navy says an investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of the accident.