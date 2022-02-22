Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know in the escalating crisis

By MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Leaders around the world have condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin and prepared to hit his administration with sanctions after he sparked fears of war with new legislation that would allow the deployment of troops to rebel-held regions of eastern Ukraine. From a hastily-convened meeting of the United Nations Security Council to capitals around the world, leaders slammed Putin’s military moves and warned of global fallout from a conflict in Ukraine. The window for a diplomatic solution to the crisis appears to be closing, although President Joe Biden and Putin have tentatively agreed to a meeting brokered by French President Emmanuel Macron.