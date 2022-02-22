Texas law firm agrees to review Oklahoma death penalty case

By SEAN MURPHY

Associated Press Writer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A Texas law firm says it has at least 20 attorneys ready to review the case of an Oklahoma death row inmate waiting to be executed. A group of Republican House members announced Tuesday the Houston-based firm ReedSmith has agreed to review the case for free. Fifty-nine-year-old Richard Glossip has long maintained his innocence in the 1997 murder-for-hire killing of his boss, Barry Van Treese. Glossip was twice convicted of the killing and sentenced to die. Both state and federal appellate courts have upheld his death sentence. Glossip is the lead plaintiff in a federal case challenging Oklahoma’s lethal injection protocols. That trial is expected to begin in Oklahoma City next week.