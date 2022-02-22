Syria reports Israeli missile attack near Golan Heights

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syrian state media says Israel has fired several surface-to-surface missiles toward Syrian military positions in the country’s south, causing only material damage. State TV quoted an unnamed Syrian military official as saying that the missiles were fired from Syria’s Israeli-occupied Golan Heights early Wednesday and struck areas around the nearby town of Quneitra. Israel did not comment on the attack. Israel rarely acknowledges it is carrying out attacks inside Syria, but has made hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria over the past decade of its civil war.