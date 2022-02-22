Queen still has mild COVID symptoms, cancels online meetings

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has canceled scheduled online engagements because she is still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19. Buckingham Palace said on Tuesday that the 95-year-old monarch “has decided not to undertake her planned virtual engagements today, but will continue with light duties.” Elizabeth has been fully vaccinated and received a booster shot, but officials confirmed on Sunday that the queen had tested positive for COVID-19. She reached the milestone of 70 years on the throne on Feb. 6, the anniversary of the 1952 death of her father, King George VI. Both the queen’s eldest son, Prince Charles, 73, and her 74-year-old daughter-in-law, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, contracted COVID-19 earlier this month.