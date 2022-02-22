Putin gets no support from UN Security Council over Ukraine

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has received no support from members of the U.N. Security Council for his actions to bring separatists in eastern Ukraine under Moscow’s control. At an emergency meeting Monday night, the U.S. called Putin’s moves a pretext for a further invasion. Many members condemned his violation of Ukraine’s territorial integrity, and even close ally China urged diplomacy and a peaceful solution. Ukraine called the meeting along with the U.S and six other countries to condemn Putin’s actions recognizing the independence of the separatist regions of Luhansk and Donetsk and ordering his military to “maintain peace” there.