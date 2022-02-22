Palestinian boy killed by Israeli fire after alleged attack

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian officials say a 14-year-old Palestinian boy has been killed by Israeli gunfire in the occupied West Bank. The Israeli military says the teen had been throwing firebombs at passing traffic. It says troops spotted three suspects throwing firebombs and opened fire, hitting one of them. The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the boy as Mohammed Shehadeh. The incident occurred in al-Khader, a town near Bethlehem. The Israeli military says soldiers were posted in the area after a series of firebombing attacks over the past month.