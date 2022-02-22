Migrants in Mexico square off against national guard

By EDGAR H. CLEMENTE

Associated Press

TAPACHULA, Mexico (AP) — About one hundred migrants from Haiti, Cuba and African nations threw stones and sticks at Mexican National Guard troops and immigrantion agents in the southern city of Tapachula, near the border with Guatemala. The confrontation Tuesday came amid months of complaints by migrants that processing claims for refuge, aslyum or humanitarian visas was taking too long. The National Immigration Institute said in a statement that the migrants involved in Tuesday’s protests had blocked entrances to an immigration office and insisted they be attended to, ahead of people who already had appointments. When officers tried to force them to leave a four-confrontation broke out.