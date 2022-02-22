Key organizer of Ottawa COVID protests denied bail

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — A Canadian judge has denied bail to one of the leading organizers behind protests against COVID-19 restrictions and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Ontario Court Justice Julie Bourgeois says she believes there is a substantial likelihood Tamara Lich would reoffend if released. Lich has been a key organizer of the protest that paralyzed the streets around Parliament Hill for more than three weeks. The trucker protest grew until it closed a handful of Canada-U.S. border posts and shut down key parts of the capital. It has since ended.