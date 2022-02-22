Inside a special Black History Month rite at ‘The Lion King’

By MARK KENNEDY

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — During February, a special ritual takes place backstage at “The Lion King” on Broadway. On show days, the four young actors who play the lion cubs Simba and Nala seek out fellow actor Bonita J. Hamilton in the moments before the curtain goes up at the Minskoff Theatre. The youngsters have learned their lines and choreography, of course, but during Black History Month, they also tell Hamilton what they’ve learned about a Black historical figure. It might include a birthdate, the figure’s biggest achievements and some facts about their lives. Hamilton has led the ritual for 17 years and the children seem to enjoy the challenge.