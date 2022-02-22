Graphic novel by Miyazaki to be issued in the US

NEW YORK (AP) — A graphic novel by Oscar-winning filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki is being released for the first time in the United States nearly 40 years after it was published in Japan. Miyazaki’s “Shuna’s Journey” is the basis for his films “Princess Mononoke” and “Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind.” It will be published Nov. 1 by the Macmillan imprint First Second. Alex Dudok de Wit is translating the book into English. The 81-year-old Miyazaki is regarded as one of the world’s greatest animators. His other films include “Kiki’s Delivery Service” and “Spirited Away,” which won the Academy Award for best animated feature.