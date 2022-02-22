Florida GOP ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill advances in House

By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE

Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida House Republicans have advanced a bill to forbid discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity in schools, rejecting criticism from Democrats who said the proposal demonizes LGBTQ people. The measure, dubbed by opponents as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, is now set for a final vote in the House after GOP lawmakers refused a series of Democratic amendments Tuesday. The proposal has drawn intense national scrutiny and has served as the one of the latest battlegrounds between the White House and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is running for reelection and is widely considered to be a potential 2024 presidential candidate.