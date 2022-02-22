EXPLAINER: Ukraine shows how not all ‘invasions’ are equal

By ROBERT BURNS and LORNE COOK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — When Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized troops to cross Ukraine’s border into regions already controlled by Russian-backed separatists, the White House initially stopped short of calling it an invasion. That has changed, and key allies in Europe have joined in saying Putin had crossed a red line. President Joe Biden on Tuesday said, “This is the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine,” in explaining his decision to impose new economic sanctions on Moscow. Use of the term “invasion” sets the stage for what could become multiple waves of sanctions in coordination with NATO allies and other countries.