EXPLAINER: Impending Iran nuclear deal alarms Israel

By JOSEF FEDERMAN

Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — The world’s attention has been focused on Ukraine, but the Biden administration has been racing toward restoring the 2015 international nuclear deal with Iran. After months of negotiations in Vienna, the various sides have indicated a new deal is close, perhaps in the coming days. But instead of the “longer, stronger” agreement originally promised by the U.S., the deal is expected to do little more than reinstate the original pact, which expires in a few years. This modest accomplishment appears to be the best the Biden administration can hope for at a time of challenges at home and abroad. But it is setting off alarm bells in Israel.