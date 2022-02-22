Ex-Kansas City officer remains free amid manslaughter appeal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A judge says a former Kansas City, Missouri, police detective will be allowed to remain out of jail while he appeals his conviction in the shooting death of a Black man. Jackson County Circuit Court Presiding Judge J. Dale Youngs ruled Tuesday that Eric DeValkenaere will remain free on bond while his attorneys appeal his conviction for involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the death of 26-year-old Cameron Lamb in December 2019. DeValkenaere will be sentenced March 4. DeValkenaere shot Lamb as he backed his truck into a garage where he lived. Youngs found him guilty in November, saying DeValkenaere and another detective had no probable cause or a search warrant to go on Lamb’s property.