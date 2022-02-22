Donald Trump’s DNA, not deposition sought in defamation suit

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer says she will not seek to depose ex-President Donald Trump in a defamation lawsuit brought by a woman who accused him of rape because she wants to speed the case toward trial. Attorney Roberta Kaplan made the revelation Tuesday in Manhattan federal court during a pretrial hearing. She said a DNA sample from Trump is still being sought in the lawsuit brought on behalf of columnist E. Jean Carroll. Trump attorney Alina Habba said outside court she was surprised by the decision not to seek a deposition. As for a DNA sample, she said nobody has demanded one.