Delaware court upholds dismissal of Candace Owens lawsuit

By RANDALL CHASE
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware’s Supreme Court has upheld a judge’s dismissal of a lawsuit filed by conservative political commentator Candace Owens against USA Today and another media organization over fact-checking coronavirus posts she made on Facebook. The court heard oral arguments two weeks ago before issuing a two-paragraph order Tuesday affirming the  judge’s decision. The ruling came just weeks after the justices upheld a decision by the same judge to dismiss a defamation lawsuit filed by former Donald Trump campaign operative Carter Page against the media company that includes Yahoo! and AOL and formerly owned HuffPost.

