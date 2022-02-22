Delaware court upholds dismissal of Candace Owens lawsuit

By RANDALL CHASE

Associated Press

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware’s Supreme Court has upheld a judge’s dismissal of a lawsuit filed by conservative political commentator Candace Owens against USA Today and another media organization over fact-checking coronavirus posts she made on Facebook. The court heard oral arguments two weeks ago before issuing a two-paragraph order Tuesday affirming the judge’s decision. The ruling came just weeks after the justices upheld a decision by the same judge to dismiss a defamation lawsuit filed by former Donald Trump campaign operative Carter Page against the media company that includes Yahoo! and AOL and formerly owned HuffPost.