Cambodia vaccinating ages 3-4 to fight omicron outbreak

By SOPHENG CHEANG

Associated Press

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia is vaccinating 3- and 4-year-olds with Chinese-made Sinovac shots after finding young children accounting for many new infections. Prime Minister Hun Sen appealed for parents to get their children vaccinated and said five of his grandchildren have tested positive. Cambodia began vaccinating older children in September as part of reopening its schools. More than 80% of its people have received at least two shots. A sharp rise in cases has driven some people to stock antiviral drug Molnupiravir to treat their illness or prepare for the possibility of catching the virus. Cambodia has purchased 4 million of the pills, suitable for treating 10,000 people.