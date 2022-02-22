Abolition newspaper revived for nation grappling with racism

By PHILIP MARCELO

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — America’s first newspaper dedicated to advocating for the end of slavery is being resurrected and reimagined more than two centuries later as the nation continues to grapple with its legacy of racism. The revived version of The Emancipator is a joint effort by Boston University’s Center for Antiracist Research and The Boston Globe’s Opinion team that’s expected to launch in the coming months. Co-editors-in-chief Deborah Douglas and Amber Payne say the new online publication will feature a wide range of content by respected scholars and seasoned journalists. They say the goal is to “reframe” the national conversation around racial injustice.