2 of 19 Austin officers charged were in cases that settled

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Documents made public show two of the 19 Austin police officers indicted for their actions during 2020 protests over racial injustice were involved in cases that the city paid millions of dollars to settle. The release of the documents Tuesday by the Travis County District Attorney’s office was the first time details including names of the officers charged were made public since prosecutors announced last week that a grand jury had decided the officers should face first-degree felonies. All of the officers are charged with aggravated assault by a public servant over the injuries of a total of 10 people. The charges came days after the Austin City Council approved a total of $10 million in settlements for two people injured by police in the protests.