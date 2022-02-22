2 deputies jailed in shooting death of Louisiana man

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Two Louisiana sheriff’s deputies face manslaughter charges in connection with a fatal shooting last week near New Orleans. Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said late Sunday that the two likely feared for their lives when a man refused to exit a vehicle during a tense confrontation Feb. 16. The gunfire erupted after the man turned on the engine, then dropped his hands onto the wheel, striking the horn. Lopinto said an investigation determined that the deadly force used could not be justified. Lopinto said 29-year-old Isaac Hughes and 35-year-old Johnathan Louis cooperated in the investigation and surrendered to face charges. Both were fired from the sheriff’s office.