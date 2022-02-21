Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know amid a push for a summit

By VANESSA GERA

Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — World leaders are making another diplomatic push in hopes of preventing a Russian invasion of Ukraine, even as heavy shelling continues in Ukraine’s east. The White House said President Joe Biden had agreed “in principle” to meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin if he refrains from launching an assault on his neighbor that U.S. officials say appears increasingly likely. Meanwhile, there has been heavy shelling along the tense line of contact between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatist rebels in Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland of Donbas. Ukraine says its positions were shelled 80 times Sunday and eight times early Monday but that it was not firing back.