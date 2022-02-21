Mexico City legislature may ban bullfighting

MEXICO CITY (AP) — This season’s bullfights in Mexico City may be the last, as legislators in the city assembly seek to revive a bill banning the activity. This year’s season closed Sunday at the city’s Plaza Mexico arena, and it was marked _ as has become routine _ by protesters. Last year, the assembly’s Animal Welfare Commission gave preliminary approval to a law banning public events “at which animals are subject to mistreatment and cruelty that result in their death.” But the law never went for a vote before the full assembly. Animal rights activist Alberto Luvianos says legislators may have been cowed by the potential lost income.