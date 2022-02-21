Jordan’s PM tests positive for COVID while in Egypt

CAIRO (AP) — A government spokesman says Jordan’s Prime Minister Bishr al-Khasawneh has tested positive for the coronavirus with no visible symptoms. Al-Khasawneh’s diagnosis came Monday while he was in Cairo, heading his country’s delegation in cooperation talks with Egyptian officials. He arrived in the country Thursday. Jordan’s government spokesman says al-Khasawneh’s meeting with President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi was canceled, and that the prime minister will be isolated upon his return to Amman. The office of Egypt’s prime minister says Egyptian officials who were in contact with the Jordanian premier tested negative to the COVID-19.