Israel successfully tests naval air defense system

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel says it has successfully tested a new naval air system, intercepting a series of threats in what officials called a key layer of protection against Iran and its proxies in the region. The “C-Dome” system is a naval version of the Iron Dome rocket defense system. It is being installed on Israel’s latest-generation corvette warships, which protect Israel’s coastline and offshore natural gas assets in the Mediterranean. The Defense Ministry says Monday’s test simulated a number of incoming threats, including rockets, cruise missiles and drones. Defense Minister Benny Gantz says Iran and its proxies are upgrading their capabilities. He says Israel remains “two steps ahead” of its enemies.