Hariri brother joins Lebanese political fray ahead of vote

By KHALIL HARB and ZEINA KARAM

Associated Press

BEIRUT (AP) — Former Prime Minister Saad Hariri’s older brother says he hopes upcoming elections in crisis-hit Lebanon will bring about a new generation of leaders. He says he’ll do whatever he can to bring about positive change and accountability for past corruption. In comments to The Associated Press this week, he also describes the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah as a terrorist organization, calling it part of the country’s “failed past.” Hariri’s statements come a month after his brother announced he was bowing out of politics and would not run in parliament elections scheduled for May.