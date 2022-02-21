First Peruvian ex-president on trial for Odebrecht scandal

Associated Press

LIMA, Peru (AP) — A Peruvian judge has started a trial for corruption against former President Ollanta Humala and his wife, both accused of money laundering in a scandal involving Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht that has stained the highest political leaders in different governments in this South American country. Humala is the first former leader of Peru standing trial in Latin America’s biggest graft scandal, although three other ex-presidents have been involved in the case. Prosecutors accused Humala and his wife of receiving over $3 million from Odebrecht for his presidential campaigns in 2006 and 2011. Both denied any wrongdoing.