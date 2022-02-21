EXPLAINER: Russia-backed rebels a thorn in Ukraine’s side

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, tensions have spiked in the country’s east, where Ukrainian forces are locked in a long conflict with Russia-backed separatists. Shelling has intensified along the line of conflict since Thursday. Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday he was mulling the recognition of the rebel regions’ independence, a move that would further ratchet up tensions with the West. If Putin recognizes the rebel-held territories’ independence, it would shatter the Minsk peace deal and further cloud hopes for a diplomatic settlement. Videos of rebel leaders urging civilians to flee were pre-recorded days ago, suggesting a carefully orchestrated plan to try to sever the regions from Ukraine.