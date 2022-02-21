Dr. Paul Farmer, global humanitarian leader, dies at 62

By STEVE LeBLANC and DÁNICA COTO

BOSTON (AP) — Dr. Paul Farmer, a physician, humanitarian and author renowned for providing health care to millions of impoverished people worldwide, has died. He was 62. Farmer co-founded the nonprofit Partners in Health in Haiti in 1987, later expanding to Africa, Eastern Europe and Latin America. The organization confirmed his death Monday, calling it “devastating” and noting Farmer unexpectedly passed away in his sleep in Rwanda. Farmer was a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School. The school’s dean, George Q. Daley, called Farmer “among the greatest humanitarians of our time — perhaps all time.” Farmer is survived by his Haitian wife, Didi Bertrand Farmer, and their three children.