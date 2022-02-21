Cyclone-hit Madagascar braces for another ‘big one’

By WANJOHI KABUKURU

Associated Press

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The island of Madagascar off the east coast of Africa is bracing for yet another cyclone having already been hit by three major tropical storms in the last month. Cyclone Emnati is expected to make landfall on the eastern coast of Madagascar late Tuesday. There are fears it will be a stronger storm than the three that have left nearly 200 people dead this cyclone season. Most of those deaths have been on the Indian Ocean island but people have also died in Mozambique and Malawi on mainland Africa. Tropical storm Ana hit in late January. Cyclone Batsirai left more than 120 people dead and displaced around 143,000 early this month. Cyclone Dumako made landfall in Madagascar just last week.