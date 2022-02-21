Boy, 6, killed in drive-by shooting at park; 4 arrested

MCCOMB, Miss. (AP) — Police say a drive-by shooting at a Mississippi park left a 6-year-old boy dead and four others wounded. The Enterprise-Journal reports the victims had been playing basketball when gunfire erupted Sunday. McComb police have arrested four people between the ages of 17 and 19. Pike County Coroner Wally Jones tells WLBT-TV that the shooting occurred about 4:50 p.m. Sunday, and the boy died at a hospital. The newspaper reports that each suspect was charged with one count of capital murder and four counts of aggravated assault. Authorities did not immediately release the ages of the four victims who were wounded.