Blockades over, but Trudeau says emergency powers needed

By ROB GILLIES

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says emergency powers are still needed despite the progress police have made in stamping out paralyzing protests by truckers and others angry over Canada’s COVID-19 restrictions. Lawmakers in Parliament will vote later Monday whether to allow police to continue to use emergency powers. Opposition New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh says his party will support it, ensuring Trudeau has enough votes. Trudeau notes there are some truckers that are just outside Ottawa that may be planning further blockades. The emergencies act allows authorities to declare certain areas like borders off limits and allows police to freeze truckers’ personal and corporate bank accounts