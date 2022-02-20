Light rain brings hope for fire-ravaged Argentina province

By VICTOR CAIVANO

Associated Press

CORRIENTES, Argentina (AP) — Wildfires that have been ravaging northern Argentina for several weeks continue to advance relentlessly, though there are hopes the light rains that began over the weekend will help authorities curb the blazes. Officials say at least eight separate fires are burning in Corrientes province and have devastated at least 9% of its territory. The flames are consuming about 30,000 hectares (89,000 acres) a day, destroying almost 800,000 hectares as of Sunday, according to the latest official reports. Strong winds, low humidity and dryness from drought have helped the fires spread for since mid-January. Forecasters say the light rains that were falling Sunday are expected to continue throughout the coming week.