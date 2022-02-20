Israel to allow unvaccinated tourists into country

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel says it will soon allow unvaccinated tourists to enter the country as the latest wave of the coronavirus recedes. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Sunday that foreign tourists, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, would still be required to take PCR coronavirus tests before their flights and upon landing. The rules go into effect on March 1. Israel has largely restricted the entry of foreign tourists for the past two years. Recent data has shown a sharp drop in new cases, mirroring patterns in other countries around the world.