EU foreign policy chief: Bloc won’t accept Bosnia breakup

MUNICH (AP) — The European Union’s foreign policy chief says he’s deeply concerned about tensions in Bosnia and has appealed to leaders there to avoid the breakup of the Balkan country. Josep Borrell told an annual security conference in Munich that he was in close contact with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and “have issued a very serious warning. We will not accept the break-up and disintegration of Bosnia and Herzegovina.” Borrell said he had been in contact with Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik “to ask him to recall his duty to participate in the common institutions” of the country. Last month the Biden administration announced new sanctions against Dodik.