Eichmann prosecutor, Israeli justice Gabriel Bach dies at 94

JERUSALEM (AP) — Gabriel Bach, an Israeli prosecutor in the 1961 trial of notorious Nazi Adolf Eichmann who went on to serve on the country’s Supreme Court, has died. He was 94. The Israel Judiciary Authority announced Bach’s passing on Friday but did not provide a cause of death. He served as a state’s attorney during Eichmann’s high profile trial in Jerusalem, and worked on evidence-gathering in the case under lead prosecutor Gideon Hausner. Bach was born in Germany in March 1927 and fled the country with his family in 1938, eventually immigrating to British Mandate Palestine in 1940. In 1982, Bach took the bench as a justice on Israel’s Supreme Court, where he served for 15 years.