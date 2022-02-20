Calm prevails at Poland-Ukraine border despite growing fears

By VANESSA GERA

Associated Press

MEDYKA, Poland (AP) — As tensions soar in Ukraine’s east, calm persists along the country’s border with European Union nation Poland. Western leaders have said with an estimated Russian 150,000 troops and equipment surrounding Ukraine, an attack could happen at any time. The council chairman in a small town on the Poland-Ukraine border says thousands of additional U.S. troops who have arrived in the area are helping to maintain a sense of security. The Polish town is ready to house Ukrainian refugees in a sports center that remains empty for now. Many Ukrainians cross the border to work or shop in Poland. A 29-year-old says he stocked up on guns and ammunition on Saturday before heading back to Ukraine.