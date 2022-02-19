Wright family, activists see injustice in Potter’s sentence

By AMY FORLITI

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The issue of race was barely brought up during the trial of Kim Potter. But Daunte Wright’s family members and activists say the case has always been about race and that this was evident when Potter was sentenced to two years in prison. Potter had faced a presumptive sentence of just over seven years for first-degree manslaughter. The former Brooklyn Center officer has said she mistook her handgun for her Taser when she shot Wright. But some say her two-year sentence was too lenient, and that it shows the justice system treats Black and white people differently.