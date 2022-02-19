Michigan woman turning 100 adds another tattoo

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan woman soon will celebrate a milestone birthday. How old? Well, look at her decorative upper arm. Gloria Weberg has “NY NY 1922” tattooed on her left arm, the year and place of her birth. Weberg is turning 100 on March 2, not a typical age to visit a tattoo artist. But that’s what she has done every 10 years since turning 80. Her birth year is under a goddess representing Mother Earth and among seven stars representing her children. Weberg and her late husband raised their family in the Chicago area. They moved to St. Joseph in southwestern Michigan 30 years ago. Her secret to a long life? Staying active and a regular glass of red wine.